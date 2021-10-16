Iris Orchestra is kicking off its "Renascence" season in a few weeks

This will be the group's 22nd season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Iris Orchestra celebrates its return to in-person concerts and the kickoff of its 22nd season with two performances–Iris at Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC): October Sunshine and Iris at the Brooks: Schubert.

Iris at GPAC: October Sunshine is Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. with Michael Stern, founder of Iris Orchestra, conducting. The program is a combination of well-known Romantic composers Felix Mendelssohn and Pyotr Tchaikovsky and contemporary composer (and Atlanta native) Carlos Simon, a recent recipient of the Sphinx Medal of Excellence, given to extraordinary Black and Latinx musicians.

Iris at the Brooks: Schubert will have two performances (2 & 4 p.m.) on Sunday, October 17, 2021. The program is Franz Schubert’s String Quintet in C Major performed by the Dali Quartet with guest artist Arlen Hlusko, cellist. (The 2 p.m. performance at the Brooks Museum is sold out as of press time, owing to limited seating and social distancing.)

“We’re calling this 22nd season our ‘Renascence’ as it is the revival of something dormant; for us it is the return of our live performances,” Stern said. “We are excited to reunite with our audience and to surround ourselves in the musical experience, after a year of performances through cameras and microphones.

COVID-19 update: All attendees at both venues must be masked at all times and show proof of vaccination. Last day to be fully vaccinated prior to show opening is OCTOBER 2, 2021.

Iris at GPAC: October Sunshine

Saturday, October 16, 2021

7:30 p.m.

Conductor: Michael Stern

Program: Felix Mendelssohn, String Symphony No. 9 in C Major; Carlos Simon, Elegy: A Cry From the Grave and The Warmth of Other Suns; and Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Souvenir de Florence, Op. 70

Tickets: $70, $60, $45

Iris at the Brooks: Schubert

Sunday, October 17, 2021

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

2 & 4 p.m. *THE 2 P.M. SHOW SOLD OUT AT PRESS TIME*

Guest Artists: Dali Quartet with Arlen Hlusko, cellist

Program: Franz Schubert, String Quintet in C Major

Tickets: $40 general admission