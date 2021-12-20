Iris Orchestra is suspending operations after the 2021-22 season

For over 20 years, the orchestra has redefined what an American orchestra could be by bringing together musicians from all over the country and around the world.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Board of Directors of Iris Orchestra announced Monday that the orchestra will suspend its current operations at the end of 2021-22 season.

Over the past 18 months, Iris Orchestra has experienced financial and operational challenges due to COVID-19 and transitioning in the near future to new leadership.

These factors have led to a difficult decision. As long as there are not any unforeseen developments, the Board has decided to suspend operations at the end of this season, to be marked by the final concert weekend of April 23-24, 2022.

Iris will complete its 2021-22 season as planned, including all GPAC and Brooks Museum concerts, as well as all scheduled community engagements. The final concert will be changed to include Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, the work Iris played during its inaugural concert 22 years ago.

Iris Orchestra began as an experiment in September 2000 and became an independent organization funded primarily by private contributions and institutional grants. For over 20 years, the orchestra has redefined what an American orchestra could be by bringing together musicians from all over the country and around the world.

“There is enormous pride for all that has been accomplished over more than 22 years,” said Rick Broer, board chair of Iris Orchestra.

Founder Michael Stern added: “Above all, we at Iris are indebted to the many subscribers, donors, host families, audience members–and especially to the artists on the stage and in the community–who have made this journey together so special. It’s been an extraordinary adventure.”