‘It’s Possible!’: 'Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella' with Brandy, Whitney Houston coming to Disney+

The 1997 television movie classic will be available to stream at the stroke of midnight on Friday, Feb. 12.
Credit: Disney+
Brandy and Whitney Houston starred in "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" in 1997.

INDIANAPOLIS — Disney is making the impossible possible! 

"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," starring Brandy as the titular character and Whitney Houston as Fairy Godmother, will be available to stream on Disney+ Friday, Feb. 12.

The television movie musical first debuted in 1997 on "The Wonderful World of Disney" to 60 million viewers.

This iteration is based on the 1957 Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, rather than the 1950 Disney animated film. It includes classic songs, such as "Impossible," "In My Own Little Corner," "Ten Minutes Ago" and "Do I Love You Because Your Beautiful?"

"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" also stars Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox.

