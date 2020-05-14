Jackpot! Casinos in Mississippi allowed to reopen May 21

Mississippi Gaming Commission made announcement Thursday afternoon

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss — Gamblers, get ready to place your bets!

Casinos in Mississippi are allowed to reopen May 21, according to the Mississippi Gaming Commission. The commission closed Mississippi casinos March 16.

Thursday afternoon the Tunica Convention and Visitors Bureau tweeted, “Tunica #casinos will be opening Thursday, May 21! Stay tuned for more information in the next few days for details on safety measures and opening times!”

Fitz Casio also chimed in on Twitter, tweeting, “We just got the News! We will open on Thursday, May 21st.”

At Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’ news conference Thursday afternoon, in response to a question regarding the reopen announcement, he said, “If the gaming commission has released their decision, it is final and official.”