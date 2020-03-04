James Taylor tour stop at FedExForum postponed

Further information will be announced in a timely manner and the tour said they appreciate everyone’s patience while they work to get all dates rescheduled. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all new dates and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets.

“As this summer’s tour of 27 towns and cities across the US drew near, we’ve been increasingly excited to hit the road again,” said Taylor and Browne. “So it’s deeply disappointing for both of us to have to call it off and reschedule. As we all now realize, COVID-19 is a serious, real and present danger. Moreover, our public health is all of our responsibility. So let us listen to and follow the directions of our public healthcare people and support their efforts in this unprecedented time of global pandemic. Love those around you and, above all, stay safe and healthy.”