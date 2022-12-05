x
Jim Stewart, co-founder of Stax Records in Memphis, dies at 92

The longtime Memphis resident founded Satellite Records, which was later known as Stax, in the late 1950s.
Stax Records founder Jim Stewart (bearded, in middle) poses for a photo with friends and students of the Stax Music Academy on Monday, April 29, 2013 in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photos/Adrian Sainz)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jim Stewart, the co-founder of Stax Records in Memphis, died at 92 years old Monday morning, according to David Porter Music's Facebook page.

According to Stewart's biography on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's website, he was born in 1930 in Middleton, Tennessee. He got his start in the music business as a part-time country fiddle player. 

The longtime Memphis resident founded Satellite Records, which was later known as Stax, in the late 1950s. After that, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said he convinced his sister Estelle Axton to take out a second mortgage on her home to finance a label inspired by Sam Phillips' success at Sun Records. 

"WOW!! No way a poor kid from a housing project’s picture in Memphis would be on a bus rolling through Memphis if it were not for this man, JIM STEWART the ST of the word Stax," Porter wrote. "The co-owner and beginning of Stax Records! He passed this morning at 92 years old! I love and acknowledge him and his memory. RIP my dear benefactor to American Soul music."

Stewart was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. 

