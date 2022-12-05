Jim Stewart, co-founder of Stax Records in Memphis, dies at 92

The longtime Memphis resident founded Satellite Records, which was later known as Stax, in the late 1950s.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jim Stewart, the co-founder of Stax Records in Memphis, died at 92 years old Monday morning, according to David Porter Music's Facebook page.

According to Stewart's biography on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's website, he was born in 1930 in Middleton, Tennessee. He got his start in the music business as a part-time country fiddle player.

The longtime Memphis resident founded Satellite Records, which was later known as Stax, in the late 1950s. After that, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said he convinced his sister Estelle Axton to take out a second mortgage on her home to finance a label inspired by Sam Phillips' success at Sun Records.

"WOW!! No way a poor kid from a housing project’s picture in Memphis would be on a bus rolling through Memphis if it were not for this man, JIM STEWART the ST of the word Stax," Porter wrote. "The co-owner and beginning of Stax Records! He passed this morning at 92 years old! I love and acknowledge him and his memory. RIP my dear benefactor to American Soul music."

Stewart was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.