Children can learn the beauty of magic by taking a free magic course.

TEXAS, USA — Abracadabra...Alakazam...learn how to do an intriguing magic trick to keep the young ones entertained.

Whether you want to learn how to do a neat card trick or how to make something disappear with the trick of your hands, taking this fun class will make quite the impression.

Children can also learn how to do some of these amazing tricks to keep them entertained.