Levitt Shell in Overton Park springs to life with live performances

Ballet Memphis will grace the outdoor entertainment venue April 9-10.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Spring has sprung and with it, so too has Levitt Shell.

The iconic outdoor entertainment venue in Overton Park --where Elvis Presley performed the first-ever rock-and-roll show in 1954-- will host performances by Memphis Ballet April 9 and April 10.

The evenings of dance will include ‘Water of the Flowery Mill’ choreographed by Matthew Neenan, ‘Being Here With Other People’ choreographed by Steven McMahon, and ‘Paquita’ choreographed by Marius Petipa and staged by Julie Marie Niekrasz and Steven McMahon.

As always, you are encouraged to bring blankets, picnic baskets, and lawn chairs to enjoy the shows at Levitt Shell. Food trucks will offer those in attendance an opportunity to purchase food on site. Patrons will be required to wear masks and social distance of 6 feet between groups, per the Shelby County Health Department.

Performances begin at 7pm each night. To buy tickets, which are $15 each, click here.