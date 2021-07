The acts and dates of performances for Levitt Shell's free concert series this fall have been announced.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Are you ready to get outside and enjoy some of the best local music Memphis has to offer?

Before COVID, the Shell hosted two series with 25 concerts each year...one in the summer, the other in the fall. To keep the concerts free, the Levitt Shell scaled back this summer with six benefit shows.

In September and October, on Friday and Saturday nights, you and your family will be able to get out and enjoy 16 acts.