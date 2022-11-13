'Lifeblood of the community' | 'Memphis Crafts and Drafts Festival' held at Crosstown Concourse

The 8th annual installment of the festival runs until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Giving locals a chance to present and sell original artwork is the focus of the "Memphis Crafts and Drafts Festival" at Crosstown Concourse.

Starting Saturday Nov. 12, and again running from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, the annual holiday market in Crosstown is on it's eighth run since the organization was created.

Molly Willmott is the Event Producer for Memphis Crafts and Drafts Festival.

"We are having an awesome day at crosstown concourse," she said. "We are 120 plus vendors. I think its super important — local art and local makers are the life blood of a community, and these are folks who live in our community who are creating beauty and making it a business — they deserve our support."