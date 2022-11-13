'Lifeblood of the community' | 'Memphis Crafts and Drafts Festival' held at Crosstown Concourse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Giving locals a chance to present and sell original artwork is the focus of the "Memphis Crafts and Drafts Festival" at Crosstown Concourse.
Starting Saturday Nov. 12, and again running from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, the annual holiday market in Crosstown is on it's eighth run since the organization was created.
Molly Willmott is the Event Producer for Memphis Crafts and Drafts Festival.
"We are having an awesome day at crosstown concourse," she said. "We are 120 plus vendors. I think its super important — local art and local makers are the life blood of a community, and these are folks who live in our community who are creating beauty and making it a business — they deserve our support."
The festival contains vendors from all over Memphis and surrounding areas. From art to live music as well as beers and more activities, those who stop by can directly support their local community of artists, brewers and musicians.