WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Lisa Marie Presley starts in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley will be held Sunday at 9am at Graceland in Memphis, the home of her father, Elvis Presley.

Lisa Marie Presley was 54 when she died January 12, after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.

Lisa Marie Presley will be buried next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. Other members of the Presley family, including Elvis, are also buried at Graceland.

Lisa Marie did not live in Memphis, where she was born. But she made trips to Memphis for celebrations of her father’s birth anniversary and commemorations of his death, which stunned the world when he was found dead in Graceland at age 42 on Aug. 16, 1977.

Lisa Marie became the sole heir of the Elvis Presley Trust, which — along with Elvis Presley Enterprises — managed Graceland and other assets until she sold her majority interest in 2005. She retained ownership of the mansion itself, the 13 acres around it and items inside the home.

She is survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, and three children.