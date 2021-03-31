Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala set for Bonnaroo lineup in September, tickets now on sale

The festival will be held Sept. 2-5 in Manchester, Tenn.

The pandemic couldn't keep Bonnaroo down forever.

The outdoor music festival Wednesday announced its lineup for a Sept. 2-5 run down on The Farm in Manchester, Tenn., that includes Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Foo Fighters and Tame Impala.

The festival coincides with Labor Day weekend this year. Bonnaroo is observing 20 years of shows this year.

Many of the same artists were supposed to play the 'Roo in June 2020 --- before the virus outbreak made a shambles of everyone's world.

The basic four-day general admission ticket packet is $339. Other packages and, of course, camping are available.

Bonnaroo traditionally draws at least 50,000 people of all ages.

Tickets are on sale, and you can learn more about this year's festival here.

COVID-19 proved devastating last year for live entertainment, including concerts and plays. Events are slowly making plans to try again in 2021, and some live music has begun to return to East Tennessee.

Artists with local ties who will play this year include Briston Maroney, who is on the Thursday, Sept. 2 schedule.

Here's a summary of some of what's to come:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 2: The Grand Ole Opry, featuring various special guests.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3: Megan Thee Stallion, the Foo Fighters, Young Thug and Glass Animals.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 4: Tame Impala, Lizzo, My Morning Jacket, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Incubus.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 5: Tyler the Creator, Lana Del Ray, Leon Bridges and Brittany Howard.