Another Festival heads to the mid-south, this time in Horn Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Magnolia Fest is returning to Horn Lake, Mississippi this week at Latimer Lakes Park. The festival kicks off Wednesday, May 11 at 4 p.m., and concludes Saturday May 14.
Carnival rides, live music, food, arts and crafts, a fireworks show, and more can be expected at this festival.
The fireworks will be displayed Saturday night, over Latimer Lakes, celebrating the end of the festival.
Live music performances for the festival starts at 7pm, and the performing acts are The Flying Oysters, a rock band from Memphis, Tennessee, who will perform Thursday night. The Free band, will perform Friday and Saturday night.
There is free admission and free parking, but there is a $20 fee for ride wristbands.
For general event questions, visit us at the Horn Lake events website.