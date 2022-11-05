Another Festival heads to the mid-south, this time in Horn Lake

There is another festival on the way in the mid-south, this time in Desoto County.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Magnolia Fest is returning to Horn Lake, Mississippi this week at Latimer Lakes Park. The festival kicks off Wednesday, May 11 at 4 p.m., and concludes Saturday May 14.

Carnival rides, live music, food, arts and crafts, a fireworks show, and more can be expected at this festival.

The fireworks will be displayed Saturday night, over Latimer Lakes, celebrating the end of the festival.

Magnolia Fest is BACK!

May 11th - 14th @ Latimer Lakes Park

CARNIVAL - MIDWAY - LIVE MUSIC

FIREWORKS + MORE! pic.twitter.com/byKMyrM13Y — Horn Lake Events (@hornlakeevents) May 3, 2022

Live music performances for the festival starts at 7pm, and the performing acts are The Flying Oysters, a rock band from Memphis, Tennessee, who will perform Thursday night. The Free band, will perform Friday and Saturday night.

There is free admission and free parking, but there is a $20 fee for ride wristbands.