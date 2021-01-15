x
Marvel characters hit the small screen in the new Disney + series WandaVision

This is the first time we've seen them since Avengers: Endgame
Credit: Marvel Studios
Paul Bettany is Vision and Elizabeth Olsen is Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION, exclusively on Disney+.

WandaVision / January 15 / Disney + 

Looking for a MARVEL-lus way to start the year? In the new series, WandaVision Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, who after the events of Avengers: Endgame are living an idyllic suburban sitcom existence — or so it seems. The first two episodes premiere tomorrow on Disney +.

One Night in Miami / January 15 / Amazon Prime Video

In the film, One Night in Miami, Oscar winner Regina King makes her directorial debut in a movie inspired by a night Sam Cooke, Jim Brown, Malcolm X, and Muhammad Ali spent together at a Miami hotel in 1964. You can get in on the conversation when it drops on Amazon Prime Video Friday.

Outside the Wire / January 15 / Netflix 

For those looking for some action, the new movie Outside the Wire is a sci-fi warfare flix, that sets its war in a near-future battle between robotically-enhanced American military forces and warlords bent on nuclear destruction. The fists and bullets fly starting Friday on Netflix.

