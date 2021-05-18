Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" turns 50. Mid-Southerners talk about the changes over the past five decades

“Today is racism, violence, murder of kids. It’s actually becoming more and more and more disturbing,” said Trish Brooks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It has been 50 years since the late Motown singer, Marvin Gaye, released, "What's Going On."

It was 1971. That was the year Marvin Gaye released his song, "What's Going On." We're taking a look at the issues then and where we are today, five decades later.

It is a timeless tune with a a simple question. "What's going on?" Marvin Gaye released the song in 1971. Those who remember reflected.

“It takes me back to my childhood days,” said Leonard Lake, a Memphis resident.

“Disco dancing back in London in the 1970’s,” said Trish Brooks, an Ireland native.

It was an era stepping onto the ball of the Civil Rights Movement and pivoting to the heel of the Vietnam War.

“I came from Ireland which is a small white country moving to London which is completely multiracial. I was highly aware," said Brooks.

The song, "What's Going On," turns 50 years old this year. Local 24 went around Memphis asking people about its relevancy.

The opening verse says, "Mother, mother. There's far too many of you crying."

“It’s a lot of death going on, a lot of homicide, a lot of suicide. The first part of the lyrics actually makes me think about that. You have mothers losing children,” said Joy Bonds, a Memphis resident.

“If we can get this crime down…I think it would be a better city,” said Lake.

“Today is racism, violence, murder of kids. It’s actually becoming more and more and more disturbing,” said Brooks.

Gaye sang, "War is not the answer. For only love can conquer hate."

“Any war period, if we’re still having it, how far did we come? What are we fighting for,” asked Bonds.

During a time of protest 50 years ago, "picket lines and picket signs," are still here today.

“Police brutality and insurrection at the capitol. There’s so much unrest,” said Evan Kroon, a Memphis resident.

Through the question, "What's going on," is Gaye's harmonic solution. "Come on. Talk to me, so you can see what's going on."

“It’s time to sit down at the table and say, ‘Okay. Fighting has gotten us nowhere,” said LJ Yates, a Memphis native. “We all hurt. We all bleed. We all want something out of life.”

“I want a future that people respect each other for who they are and look at differences as a positive thing,” said Kroon.

Residents are hoping to "find a way to bring some loving here today."