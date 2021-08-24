Masks required at Orion Free Concert Series at Levitt Shell

The popular event at the Overton Park outdoor venue takes place on Friday and Saturday nights September 3 through October 23.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mask up, Memphis!

Other than have fun, there’s one thing you have to do when you attend the Orion Free Concert Series at Levitt Shell in Overton Park: wear a mask.

The popular event, which takes place on Fridays and Saturday nights, starts September 3 and goes through October 23. Concert-goers are required to wear masks and are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets, and they are welcome to bring food, drinks, and picnic baskets. The ShellEats community area offers food and drinks for purchase.

Also, there are designated areas where dogs on leashes are welcome. Smoking is not allowed anywhere in the Levitt Shell facility.

