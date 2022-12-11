'A tribute to the culture' | Memphians share their reaction to 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

The film has already earned about $66 million and is on track to have the biggest domestic opening so far this year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sequel to the blockbuster Marvel hit “Black Panther,” which garnered $1.3 billion at the box office in 2018, finally reached theaters Friday.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is seeing hundreds of thousands of people around the country to see the long-awaited film. The scene is no different here in the Bluff City.

Filmgoers said that the movie was not only a continuation of the historic cultural phenomenon that was the 2018 film, but it also was a moving tribute to the late great Chadwick Boseman.

“It is a must-see, from the very beginning, I was amazed," one attendee told ABC24. I started crying before the movie even began."

According to Forbes, the film has already earned about $66 million in advance ticket sales.

Some projections have "Wakanda Forever"'s debut earnings totaling nearly $200 million this weekend. That would make the film the biggest domestic opening so far this year.

It’s a movie not only for the crowd but the culture.

“Blacks as a culture, we are the only culture that really don’t know from whence we come," another attendee said. "So in this movie, I think it’s really going to help the millennial generation to reach down and dig."

Comic-book-enthusiast and co-owner of "901 Comics" Shannon Merritt says Black Panther gave Marvel much-needed diversity; expanding his customer base and uniting otherwise segregated cultures.