'Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven' set for Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Nov. 19 will mark the return of the Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven. Beginning at 10 a.m. at the Southland Mall at Elvis Presley Blvd and Shelby Drive, the route reaches Laudeen Drive — just past the Piccadilly in Whitehaven Plaza.

The parade is an annual tradition that started back in 1998 by Hazel Moore and the Academy for Youth Empowerment. The aim of the event is to bring schools, businesses and people together in order to build a stronger community.

In 2019, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland was in attendance for the event.

“The Whitehaven Christmas Parade is always a great time," he said. "Thousands of people [are] just getting ready to kick off and celebrate the holiday season. Merry Christmas to everyone.”

Attendee Noel Brown described the event as a "great adventure."

"We look forward to it every year," she said.

In partnership with Graceland, the holiday season is also kicked off during the weekend before Thanksgiving weith an annual lighting ceremony.