Memphis Cotton Maker's Jubilee Fair returns for first time since 2000

The Cotton Makers Jubilee is a Black-owned organization that works to help empower the Black community. They were established in 1935 and have been working behind the scenes to make a comeback. They say this is their first carnival celebration since 2000.

“We brought the carnival here to Whitehaven to let them know that Memphis Cotton Makers Jubilee understands revitalization, and we want to be a part of that. So, we want the Whitehaven community to know we are backing them and every other community that we go to let them know hey we are here as an organization that has been around for 85 years. We are backing revitalization through this city,” said Lorenzo Caldwell, President of Memphis Cotton Makers Jubilee, Inc.