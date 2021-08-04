Memphis Film Prize ready to roll, and you help pick the winner

The film festival and contest at Malco Studio on the Square features 10 short films made by filmmakers in and around Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Film Prize is different, and organizers are proud of it.

The winners of this short film fest and competition at Malco Studio on the Square are determined by industry judges (50% of vote) and those who see all 10 films (50% of vote), who vote on their favorites. The winner gets $5,000.

The following is information from memphisfilmprize.com:

BACKSTORY

Memphis Film Prize started after downing a couple of local brews and a stoner pie on Broad Street where Gregory Kallenberg and David Merrill clapped each other on the back and sang out “Film Prize in Memphis!” after yearning to bring the Louisiana contest to a place as equally cool and wholly awesome in its own right – Memphis. The rest is history.

SO, WHAT IS THE MEMPHIS FILM PRIZE?

Memphis and Shelby County have had its fair share of TV and movie productions, but has also become a bastion for independent, low-budget productions. Prize Foundation created the Film Prize not only to bring opportunity to filmmakers but to bring them to a place where they can thrive – a community built for production.

YOU WILL ROCK THE VOTE

The coolest part of Memphis Film Prize Festival is the unique way the audience affects the outcome. The voting system for the MFP really is the heart of what makes the Film Prize different from most festivals. It goes a little like this:

A Festival Passholder MUST SEE ALL 10 SHORT FILMS before they can vote! The Top 10 will be available throughout the festival window (August 6-14). Once you see all the short films, your ballot will unlock and and you may cast your ballot. It’s that easy!

Memphis Film Prize RETURNS! See Miss Responsibility and all the Top Ten Memphis Film Prize Films! Tickets & VIP passes for Memphis Film Prize 2021 are on sale NOW! https://t.co/49eSdWiZPl pic.twitter.com/U7GdbuXPDY — Film Prize: Memphis (@memfilmprize) July 22, 2021

The Celebrity Judges, a grouping of film industry professionals, will also see the films at the same time as the audience and vote for their favorites in a similar fashion. The Judges’ votes account for only 50% of the total. The audience is the other 50%. This means YOU, the audience member, have a huge say in who wins one of the coolest festivals on the planet. With great power comes great responsibility! Use your influence wisely!

Every vote is a victory for the filmmaker, so don’t be surprised if you’re cajoled and swayed by him/her to vote for them. There’s $5,000 at stake, so you will find yourself with a bunch of fawning filmmaker friends. And remember, it’s one ticket, one person, one vote. So make it count!

Screening times are currently planned as follows:

Friday, August 6 (All theaters at 50% Capacity, Masks Required)

2:00pm

2:15pm* (COVID-Compliant Screening)

5:00pm

8:00pm

Saturday, August 7 (All theaters at 50% Capacity, Masks Required)

11:00am

11:15am* (COVID-Compliant Screening)

2:00pm

5:00pm

8:00pm

*COVID Compliant Screenings take place in a separate theater. Enhanced COVID precautions are taken. For COVID Compliant Screenings, MASKS, TEMPERATURE CHECKS, AND ENHANCED DISTANCING MEASURES WILL BE ENFORCED.