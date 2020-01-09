Shelby County approves ARCA Menards Series race at Memphis International Raceway

“We are excited to welcome fans back to Memphis International Raceway for the ARCA Menards Series race,” said MIR General Manager Justin Kamm.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — NASCAR returns to Memphis International Raceway (MIR) Saturday, Sept. 26 with the inaugural Sioux Chief Showdown championship event for the ARCA Menards Series.

Shelby County (Tenn.) Health Dept. worked with MIR to permit a limited number of spectators to attend the event at the 3/4-mile paved oval track. Tickets are to be purchased in advance, online or by calling MIR ticket office. Per order of the Shelby County Health Dept., face coverings must always be worn, and seating sections are limited to six people per group.

Top teams from the ARCA Menards Series, the ARCA Menards Series East and West battle it out to determine the inaugural champion of the ten-race ARCA Sioux Chief Showdown Series.

“We are excited to welcome fans back to Memphis International Raceway for the ARCA Menards Series race,” said Memphis International Raceway General Manager Justin Kamm. “Our dedicated team will create a safe and socially distanced event adhering to Shelby County Health Department guidelines. We look forward to crowning the Sioux Chief Showdown champion in front of our fans.”

A limited amount of tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 2. Adult general admission tickets are $25. Children age 6-12 are $5. Children 5 and under are free. Grandstand, lawn seating (first-come, first-served basis) and RV parking is available. No infield (ARCA garage) access to the general public. Ticket sales are limited to adhere to Shelby County, Tennessee Health Department COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.