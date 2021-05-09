Memphis Listening Lab hosts record swap and zine fest

Two floors of the Crosstown Concourse were dedicated to the event with clinics on how to make your own zine on the second floor and the record swap down below.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music lovers, record collectors, and fans of old school media united Sunday at Crosstown Concourse.

The Memphis Listening Lab Record Swap and Sixth Annual Zine Fest came together this year for one ear-pleasing day. If you're too young to remember, zines are small-circulation, self-published magazines created by local makers. They were all the rage back in the 70's. Two floors of the concourse were dedicated to the event with clinics on how to make your own zine on the second floor and the record swap down below.

“People love records. There are people that come to Memphis Listening Lab that say, ‘I sold my record player, but I still have my records. Can I bring them in and play them?’ Yes, you can! People love holding them, just the experience of playing them, dropping the needle. People love engaging with them like that,” said Jim Cole with Memphis Listening Lab.

The Memphis Listening Lab opened in Crosstown Concourse this year. It's a free and open-to-the-public curated collection of music and music history.