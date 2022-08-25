Museum in Memphis collects historical music items

Center for Southern Folklore is located in downtown Memphis and houses a number of old vinyl records, books, musical instruments and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has a number of hidden gems, and one of those places is Center for Southern Folklore, located on Main Street.

Their mission is to celebrate the arts, music, and heritage of the South from the cultural crossroads of Memphis.

The museum is a large archive of historical photographs, miscellaneous musical items, and more.

Aside from having a variety of art on display, Southern Folklore also has a mini café where guests can order snacks and beverages, and they also have a number of items in the gallery for purchase.

Another interesting fact : there is supposedly a piano in this museum that was owned by Aretha Franklin, and it was donated to Center for Southern Folklore from WDIA.

Manager Mark Hayden said since they have moved from their original location, now located next to Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art, it has become a hidden gem. No one knows what they are or where they are located. Hayden hopes when people come to view the Belz Museum, they make a stop into Center for Southern Folklore.