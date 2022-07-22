DreamFest Weekend 11 kicks off at the Overton Park Shell

Now is the hottest time to be a Memphis artist, and DreamFest Weekend 11 will feature some 50 local artist in the city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis music is the hottest that it has ever been these days, making the three-day DreamFest Weekend 11 event hosted by Memphis United for Fairness and Justice and CLE Events a music hotspot.

The free music festival will be held on July 22 through July 24 at the Overton Park Shell, featuring performances by nearly 50 Memphis artist and mixes by three different DJ’s.

The organizers told ABC24 that their goal is to promote unity, musical collaboration and community.