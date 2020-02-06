Memphis Music Hall of Fame Museum to reopen June 3

Will open weekly, Wednesday through Sunday, 10:00am-5:00pm, museum offers half price admission for Shelby County residents through June

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Timberlake's suit and tie and Jerry Lee Lewis' Cadillac are officially out of quarantine, and ready to welcome guests once again at the Memphis Music Hall of Fame Museum, located at the corner of Beale and Second Street and an initiative of its sister museum, the Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum.

Like Rock 'n' Soul, the Memphis Music Hall of Fame Museum officially closed on March 18 in light of the Covid19 pandemic and the closing of non-essential businesses. The museum turns 5 years of age in August, and those Shelby County (Tennessee) residents who still have yet to visit the museum can enjoy special half-price admission through June, 2020. That half-price admission for Shelby residents is also offered at the Rock 'n' Soul Museum at FedExForum. The two museums also offer a special combo rate... which is also available to Shelby residents for half price.

The Memphis Music Hall of Fame began in 2012 as a tribute to the legendary musical icons who not only helped put Memphis on the world map... but who changed the cultural complexion of the planet forever.

These musical giants have been honored at an annual Memphis Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The museum opened three years after the tribute began.

For the first few months, the Memphis Music Hall of Fame Museum will only be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10:00am until 5:00pm.

It is located at 126 Beale Street, between Hard Rock Cafe and Lansky Bros. Clothiers. Regular ticket prices are $8 for adults, $6 for youth 5-17. A special combo ticket with the Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum for $18 gives a guest admission to two great museums.

For more information, visit www.memphismusichalloffame.com.