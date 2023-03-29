Memphis Pop and R&B artist letting music guide her success

Recently, two of her newest singles ‘Outside’ and ‘Pull Up’ were featured in one of ABC’s newest TV shows, The Rookie: Feds.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ newest up and coming artist Brezay is a woman of many talents. She’s the person responsible for creating the viral TikTok dance to Glorilla’s hit single “FNF”. Outside of her choreography, the past few years she’s also been making a name for herself in the music industry.

“I would describe my music as very fun. I don’t do much sad music because my personality is always outgoing and fun,” Brezay said.

She started her music journey at Southwind high school with her producer, Jeff J-Kidd Williams, where together they faced their first taste of failures.

“I went through the challenge of being embarrassed in class. My English teacher asked me to play my music. He played my music and everybody laughed at me. I cried for a whole week afterwards,” Brezay said.

“That was an emotional situation. To have that hit here, you’ve just got to take it,” J-Kidd said.

Though they felt defeated they would not be deterred. A few years later Grind City Records was created, and the real work began.

“You’ve got to sacrifice a lot of pride; you’ve got to sacrifice a lot of ego to really build something special. There’s a saying It takes a village to raise a child, well it takes a village to support a person,”

Recently two of their newest singles ‘Outside’ and ‘Pull Up’ were featured in one of ABC’s newest TV shows, The Rookie: Feds.

“Just to hear my music playing on a TV show brought tears to my eyes was a very special moment,” Brezay said.

This dream team of artist says when it comes to success, this is just the beginning.

“Where we are trying to go next is be one of the biggest inspirations anybody has seen, because we weren’t given anything,” J-Kidd said.