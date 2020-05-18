Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum set to reopen

Museum will reopen May 21 and will offer half price admission to Shelby County residents through June

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM MEMPHIS ROCK ‘N’ SOUL MUSEUM

The Smithsonian-developed Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum is scheduled to reopen with Phase 2 of the City of Memphis’ reopening strategy, on Thursday, May 21. Initially, hours of operation will be 10:00 am until 5:00 pm Wednesday through Sunday (closed Mondays and Tuesdays), however the museum will be open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020.

Through the end of June, quarantine-weary Shelby County residents will be admitted for half price (please bring proof of residency). The Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum is located at FedExForum, the city’s premier sports & entertainment complex just South of Beale on B.B. King Boulevard. Regular priced tickets are $13 for adults, $10 for youth 5–17.

Rock ‘n’ Soul will be following strict protocol for the protection of our museum guests and our employees. We will request that all customers wear masks, just like our employees.

Social distancing will be designated in the museum lobby, gift shop and Introductory Theater.

No groups of 6 or more may enter the museum’s lobby at a time. No more than 8 guests will be allowed in the lobby or Introductory Theater at a time.

No more than 60 guests will be allowed in Rock ‘n’ Soul at a time (regular capacity is 321).

Guests’ temperatures will be taken upon entering, and a series of questions will be asked. Ticket purchases will be hands free. There’s plenty of museum displays to explore, so guests are asked to maintain 6 feet separation from other guests. Customers are asked to not touch any surfaces within the museum (there’s really no need to!).

The Rock ‘n’ Soul experience comes with free audio guide headsets, packed with over 300 minutes of information and over 100 incredible songs. Guests have the option to enjoy the museum experience without an audio guide. Every audio guide and headphone will be disinfected and re-racked to dry between every use. Guest’s have the option of bringing their own earbuds, if they prefer. The museum’s audio guides, including music, can also be enjoyed without headphones, simply by holding the unit within 6 inches of your ear.