Memphis named as one of the best places to live & work as a filmmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has been named one of the best places to live and work as a moviemaker in 2022.

MovieMaker Magazine ranked the Bluff City as 20th out of 25 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

“It’s the 13th time! Let’s hope “13” is our lucky number and that 2022 rings in an even greater year for Memphis & Shelby County production!” said Memphis/Shelby County Film Commissioner Linn Sitler.

MovieMaker compiles its annual list based on surveys, production spending, tax incentives, additional research, and personal visits, whenever possible.

“Memphis has always been a great example of what can happen when community, crew, and local government officials work hand-in-hand with their local film commission,” said Bob Raines, TN Film Commissioner. “Hopefully, our state’s new tax incentive – rolling out in February –brings more production to Memphis and all of Tennessee.”