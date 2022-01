As the head of the CMG label, Gotti is grabbing attention because this may be his last album.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper Yo Gotti has confirmed a release date for his double-disc album 'CM10: Free Game'.

In a tweet, he posted: "I'm going to finish how I started ... with no regrets, standing on business and principles."

He ended the tweet by saying, "THIS DA LAST 1."

The album is set to release on February 4.

I’m gone Finish This SH!T just how I started!!! Wit No Regrets, Standing on Business & Principles. Motivating All Hustlers, knowing we took da Highest Risk for a Better Outcome. To the Streets, Plugs, Fans & Consumers I’m FOREVER GRATEFUL 🙏🏾#CM10 February 4th - THIS DA LAST 1🥲 pic.twitter.com/dhs5l65M4F — Yo Gotti (@YoGotti) January 24, 2022