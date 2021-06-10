Memphis to build second largest Black-owned film studio

“I quickly came to realize there was a severe diversity, equity, and inclusion issue throughout the film, tv, and media industries," said Jason Farmer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Plans are moving forward to build the country’s second largest Black-owned film studio in Memphis.

Local 24 News first introduced you to BLP Film Studios last month.

It is the company behind the large feat. And it’s a project born out of passion.

“This film making journey of mine started when I was around seven or eight years old. Around that time, the first Iron Man and Transformers movie came out,” said Jason Farmer II, BLP Film Studios Executive Intern.

Bit by the film bug, Jason II could not ignore his passion nor could his parents.

His father started BLP Film Studios.

“BLP Film Studios is poised to become the second largest Black-owned film production studio in the United States generating, we’re estimating, 500 jobs,” said Jason Farmer, BLP Film Studios Founder and CEO.

It is an 85-acres campus in Whitehaven complete with sound stages, editing suites, recording studio, multi-purpose event center, hotel, and much more.

“I quickly came to realize there was a severe diversity, equity, and inclusion issue throughout the film, tv, and media industries. Memphis and BLP can be the answer to those,” said Farmer.

As of Thursday, BLP Film Studios got approval to move forward from the Land Use Control Board.

“That will allow us in earnest to really wrap up the development of the complex,” said Farmer.

“For him to create this opportunity for other creatives is an amazing opportunity. I, myself, am a film director, so I realize how important it is for us to have an avenue where we can display our talents,” said Jason II.

It’s an option other than having people go elsewhere to LA or Atlanta.

“the thing that really brought me in and sold me on BLP was the amazing opportunity…to bring to Memphis an industry that does not currently exist; however, we have a lot of talented people that live here,” said Carolyn Henry, BLP Film Studios Partner and CFO.

“BLP is about giving back to the city that has done so much for me. The economic impact of BLP when it comes to its full fruition will just be amazing for the city,” said Cecilia Barnes, BLP Film Studios Partner and General Counsel.

“I think we all ride by now and look at it. We can visualize it,” said Farmer.

The facility will be on Elvis Presley Blvd and Holmes Road, a soon to be grounds for dreams.

“Sometimes you can make that magic where you are,” said Jason II.

Now that BLP Film Studios has received approval, they will start the development phase.