Memphis Topgolf location's general opening date revealed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The technology-driven golf entertainment complex company Topgolf has set sights on opening their previously-announced Shelby County location by the end of next year.

November of 2023 is when the new complex is expected to open it's doors to the greater Memphis area. An area north of the Dick's Sporting Goods in Germantown is where massive driving ranges and a climate-controlled bay with multiple stories is set to stand.

Topgolf describes their experience as one that caters to skilled golfers as well as people who've never golfed before. Other locations offer private event spaces as well as menus that feature burgers, tacos and even beverage selections from local breweries.

In April, the location of the complex became official when representatives appeared before the Land Use Control Board meeting.

According to the report on the development, the Topgolf will be specifically located at South Germantown Road and Callis Cut Off Road in southeast Memphis near the border with Germantown.

Discussions at the April board meeting centered on the size and height of the sign for Topgolf facility.

“We’ve been looking a long time to bring Topgolf to the city of Memphis and the greater area in Shelby County, and we feel we have a very good solution here to achieve that,” Director of Real Estate for Topgolf Todd Waldo said.

Waldo told the board they expect to create about 300 jobs alone with Topgolf, and $1 million in annual tax revenue.