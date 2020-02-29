Memphis Zoo opens Dinosaurs exhibit

Explore the world of the dinosaurs as researchers relate prehistoric creatures to animals of today.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-area residents and visitors are about to take the leap and embark on a prehistoric journey. The Memphis Zoo has unveiled their newest exhibit, Dinosaurs.

Local 24 News spoke with the Memphis Zoo’s Chief Operations Officer, Leah Jensen Friday afternoon to get all of the dino details.

She says that the zoo tried this exhibit in 2012 and it was such a big success with the community that they decided to bring it back. They've had a few months to prepare for the grand reveal, and they've had the dinosaurs on campus for about two weeks. She says that there are 16 dinosaurs total, not including the baby dinosaurs.

"Our mission is about creating adventures and preserving wild-life." Jensen adds. "Unfortunately, we couldn't save the dinosaurs, but we feel like we've created quite the adventure."

Included in that adventure is a food truck, a dig pit and more. Jensen also took some time to thank the team for the amount of detail that went into this exhibit in such a short amount of time. Everything from props in the exhibit, to the eerie, foggy entrance, she's excited to hear the public reaction. Even the entrance was hand-crafted and created by graphic designers.

After a special viewing for friends and family Thursday night, the Memphis Zoo is ready for the rest of the world to see Dinosaurs. This exhibit runs February 29-July 5.