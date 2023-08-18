Mid-South author's dreams become reality

Germantown Community Theater will run Emily Draffen’s original play 'Everyone and their Mother' multiple times from Aug. 18-27.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — For just over 50 years, the Germantown Community Theater has not only provided funny and sometimes drama filled performances, but real opportunities for aspiring authors and actors.

“We don’t have a whole lot of theaters whose building is as old as this one in the community,” Germantown Community Theater Executive Director Marcus Brown said.

Emily Draffen is a local Mid-South author with dreams of writing and directing.

“I like trying to write comedy,” Draffen said. “For me, it just started with imagining some scenarios, tying things together, and trying to think about what would I find fun to watch.”

Friday night her dreams become reality. Her original play "Everyone and their Mother" will premiere at the Germantown Community Theater. Draffen has even chosen to direct it.

“It follows a woman who has three adult children," Draffen said. "She has been floating and parenting well into their adulthood. She’s trying to step away and push them out of the nest a bit more."

It’s the first full length play she’s written. After hearing it for the first time during a table read, the theatre group says it was so good, they immediately knew they had to have it.

“She has been a staple of the Memphis theater scene for many years," Brown said. "She’s a fantastic performer. She was nominated for leading actress in a musical she did with us last season."

“I had the aha moment this week because we’re in dress rehearsals, and it’s going really well," Draffen said. "The actors are fantastic. I got lucky with the cast. They are all very smart, experienced, and naturally very funny."

Her play has even inspired the Germantown Community Theater to continue the search for more great local talent. They have since started the Teresa Jordan Playwright’s Competition. Mid-South authors get to submit their work, and the winner will also have their play come to life at the theater.

People can catch Emily Draffen’s original play "Everyone and their Mother" multiple times from Aug. 18-27.