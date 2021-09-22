Mid-South Fair makes its triumphant return

The annual fall favorite was forced to take last year off due to COVID-19, but it’s back and ready to entertain.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The Mid-South Fair is back. The annual fall favorite officially gets underway Thursday at the Landers Center in Southaven after having a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You'll have two weeks worth of family fun, exciting rides, games, fair food, and live entertainment.

A ribbon-cutting by the Southaven Chamber is set for Thursday. Also, if you haven't already, you can get vaccinated for COVID-19 and get a voucher for a free wristband. If you want to purchase tickets online, you can save 25% until midnight off each ticket.

“Tomorrow night is opening night. Thursday, the 23rd, is our preview night. And our preview night is absolutely free from 6pm to 10pm. Come on out and check us out for free. No admission to get in,” said Todd Mastry, Landers Center Executive Director.

The Mid-South Fair runs September 23 until October 3.