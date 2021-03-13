Midsouth writers featured in the new Tales of Wakanda

New Marvel Universe superhero anthology powered by talented Midsouth writers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Did you know that Marvel Universe superhero Black Panther was created in 1966 during racially turbulent times by 2 while men.

A just released collection of short stories called Tales of Wakanda that pull from the history of T'challa the Black Panther is authored by some of the most brilliant Black writers in the Midsouth.

Meet Sheree Thomas.

"I wrote an original novelette or short story called Heart of a Panther."

Troy Wiggins.

"I contributed a short story entitled "What's Done in the Dark."

Danian Jerry.

"I wrote an original short story called Of Rights and Passage."

All three writers worked with another Midsoutherner, Jesse J. Holland, author and professor on the project.

The impact Black Panther has had on these writers shows in their proud contributions to the characters cannon each writer pulled from for their stories.

"I feel like if you can tell a story and create a person that has vulnerabilities and has some strengths and also recognize it as truth then you're going to follow them wherever they go," said Thomas.

Hence the name of Thomas' story "Heart of a Panther" set in the Midsouth.

Jerry's story takes on an historical tone with references to human displacement of the transcontinental slave trade.

For Wiggins' contribution even more is explored.

"I love the ideas that Wakanda presents. I love the idea of a highly futuristic, free Black nation, right. I love the idea of the truth of the Marvel Universe that Wakanda stretches wide and touches a lot of people," said Wiggins.

Wiggins draws upon the ideals of Black freedom and society supported by Wakandan technology and philosophy all contributing to the Black Panther's super powers along with another super characteristic we all embody.