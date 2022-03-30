'Memphis, we're back': Minglewood Hall reopens in May

The venue closed in 2020 due to pandemic regulations and is reopening with several improvements.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of Memphis' live music and event venues, Minglewood Hall, is set to reopen in May.

According to a release, the venue will open with a series of shows, including Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real (May 4), Americana band Shakey Graves (June 10), stand-up comedian Chelcie Lynn (June 24), and more with additional dates and artists to be announced.

The venue, which closed in 2020 due to pandemic regulations, is reopening with several improvements including upgrades to the building's interior and exterior.

Now under new ownership and with new staff, they look forward to better serving its fans, old and new, and enhancing its role in Midtown.

“Minglewood Hall has played a critical role in the Memphis music community and in the development of countless artists from all over the world,” said the venue’s talent booker, Grace Gibson. “I’m thrilled to see it come back with a vengeance after we’ve all faced such a tough couple of years.”

The new upgrades, which will be implemented in phases in the coming months, include:

A reconfigured stage with top-of-the-line sound and lighting systems

Updated paint and light fixtures throughout the entire space

Main venue features new bar tops, bar lighting and drapery

Atrium boasts an updated box office, new signage and poster wall

Green rooms fully remodeled to include new flooring, tin ceilings and a renovated V.I.P. restroom

Public restrooms completely overhauled with new vanities, floor and wall finishes

Founded in a renovated bread factory warehouse on Madison Avenue, Minglewood Hall opened for concerts in 2009 and has attracted a wide range of talented artists including Melissa Etheridge, Eric Church, Lucinda Williams, Gov’t Mule, Big K.R.I.T., Ben Folds, Kane Brown, Margo Price and many others.