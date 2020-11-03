‘King Kong’ returns to theaters for one day only

Fay Wray conquered the heart of a giant ape in the 1933 cinematic treasure – King Kong.

COLORADO, USA — The movie that changed special effects and cinema forever is returning to theaters for one day only.

King Kong will play in theaters coast-to-coast on Sunday, March 15, presented by Fathom Events and the TCM Big Screen Classics series.

The 1933 epic adventure will play in more than 600 movie theaters on Sunday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. local time. TCM Primetime Host Ben Mankiewicz will offer all-new insight and commentary on one of the most influential films ever made.

King Kong featured ground-breaking special effects from Willis O’Brien and starred Fay Wray, Robert Armstrong and Bruce Cabot. Despite being remade twice, Roger Ebert called the 1933 original “ageless.”

“Kong, the Eighth Wonder of the World,” one of the most instantly recognizable creations ever to grace the silver screen, has not had a nationwide theatrical release in 64 years. During the last release of King Kong in 1956, Dwight Eisenhower was president and the average movie ticket cost 59 cents.

Tickets for King Kong can be purchased at FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.