'La Bamba' rocks back into movie theaters nationwide

Ritchie Valens' 1950s rise from California's fruit groves to the front lines of rock 'n' roll is coming back to the big screen.

COLORADO, USA — Classic rock 'n' roll film "La Bamba" is returning to movie theaters for three days as part of the TCM Big Screen Classics series.

The 1987 film, starring Lou Diamond Phillips, will play in movie theaters nationwide on Sunday, April 18, Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22.

>Video above: Lou Diamond Phillips discusses connecting on-set with Richie Valens's family.

A Golden Globe Award nominee for Best Picture, "La Bamba" tells the story of Ritchie Valens, a 17-year-old Mexican American boy who rose to the front lines of rock music in the 1950s.

Valens had a string of chart-topping hits including "La Bamba," "Donna" and "Come On Let's Go."

Presented as part of the Turner Classic Movies (TCM) Big Screen Classics by Fathom Events, the movie will be presented with fresh insight and perspective from TCM hosts.

"La Bamba" tickets are available at fathomevents.com or at participating theater's box offices.

La Bamba is in the theatres starting on April 18! 💃 #TCMBigScreen https://t.co/l2amq1gkaD pic.twitter.com/bZSGcVIBGl — Fathom Events (@fathomevents) April 12, 2021

"La Bamba" entered into the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress in 2017 being deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

The TCM Big Screen Classics series continues throughout the year with "Shrek," "Citizen Kane," "The Birdcage," "The African Queen," and "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" among the movies scheduled to return to the silver screen this year.

“Year after year, the TCM Big Screen Classics series proves to be among our most requested programming,” said Fathom Events vice president of studio relations Tom Lucas in a release. “We are excited to bring another exciting line-up of films across a variety of genres – from comedies to musicals to award-winning dramas, there is something for everyone.”

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Warrior Way

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.