Adam Lambert announces series of Las Vegas concerts

The Queen singer is preparing to headline performances at The Venetian this autumn.

LAS VEGAS — Adam Lambert is headed to Sin City.

The Queen front man will perform a five-show limited engagement at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas this October.

Lambert has scheduled Oct. 22, Oct. 23, Oct. 27, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 for the Venetian performances.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale Friday, June 4 at 11 a.m. MT. A fan club presale begins Wednesday, June 2 at 11 a.m. MT at AdamLambert.net.

Queen + Adam Lambert are scheduled to tour again in 2022.

Concerts are booked across Europe beginning May 27, 2022 in Belfast. Other cities scheduled include Manchester, Glasgow, London, Berlin, Munich, Amsterdam, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Paris, Bolonga and more.

Sooo excited to announce I’ll be performing a five show limited engagement at the Venetian Theatre in Vegas this October! Tickets on sale this Friday, June 4 at 10am PT.

🎙⚡️

— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) June 1, 2021

