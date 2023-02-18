'Ameripolitan Music Awards' celebrating roots music across Memphis venues

"The Ameripolitan Music Awards," takes place across multiple Memphis venues and celebrates the growth and success of artists in attendance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many think of Nashville when musical genres like honky tonk get brought up, but this weekend the "Ameripolitan Music Awards" are celebrating a few different country-adjacent styles right here in Memphis, Tennessee.

The awards ceremony was designed to bring musicians of all kinds and the fans who inspire them together in order to honor the growth and success of each artist in attendance.

Artists like Mozzy Dee, The Waymores, Summer Dean, Cory Grinder and The Playboy Scouts, Ichi-Bons, West of Texas, Jenny Don't & The Spurs, Saudia Young and more make up the four-day long festival.

The ceremony encourages artists to create original pieces of music and the name of the festival itself, "Ameripolitan," represents the different heritage of roots music, making this ceremony an all-inclusive event.

Dale Watson is the founder of the Ameripolitan Awards. He said there's four categories in the Ameripolitan festival.

"There's honky tonk, western swing, rockabilly and outlaw [country]," Watson said. "I just wanted to acknowledge these touring artists and venues and festivals and DJs and musicians and give them awards."

On Sunday, a Vintage Western Ameripolitan fashion show will take place in the Teremana Ballroom of the Guesthouse at Graceland.

Then, the awards ceremony will be at the Guesthouse at Graceland in the Robert's Western World Theater. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.