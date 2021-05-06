Arkansas record shop sees growing demand for cassette tapes

Wes Howerton, owner of Control Records in Hillcrest, has noticed a growing interest in cassette tapes over the past year, especially by younger generations.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In 2021, your favorite artist or band is literally just a click away.

Naturally, anyone over the age of 16 knows that this hasn’t always been the case.

Over the years, collecting records has become a trend. CD’s have stood the test of time.

But, what about cassette tapes?

Wes Howerton, owner of Control Records in Hillcrest, has seen requests for cassettes grow over the past year.

"I don’t understand it because it was a medium and around when I was a kid. I was sort of done with it," Howerton said.

"Kids from Central and Catholic. All the high schools, Hall. They all come here," he continued.

"Not every day, but they come through and are very much interested in physical media."

It's natural for someone who grew up in the 80’s and 90’s to seek out a cassette for nostalgia.

But now there's a question as to why Gen Z would be searching for and listening to cassettes?

"I think they’re looking for something they can connect with, something beyond what they’ve grown up with," Howerton said.

"They’ve grown up with the world of music at their hands through Spotify or Apple Music. They want to be able to physically connect with something again."

The trend has caught the attention of celebrities, as recording artists such as Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa have even released versions of their albums on cassette tapes.

"It’s weird but I understand it as someone who loves physical media," Howerton said.