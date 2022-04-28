Blues legend to receive star on Orpheum sidewalk

This Blues Hall of Famer will receive a star on the Orpheum Theatre sidewalk, followed by a 2022 Introduction Ceremony.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Orpheum Theatre Group and The Blues Foundation are partnering up for a star installation for the Blues Hall of Famer Taj Mahal. Mahal will receive a star on the historic Orpheum Theatre’s sidewalk of stars in a public ceremony on Wednesday, May 4 at 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

The ceremony will be followed by the 2022 Blues Hall of Fame Induction that will take place at the Halloran Centre.

“A great honor to be in the company of the best there is,” said Taj Mahal.

Taj Mahal is a composer, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and multi-Grammy and Blues Music Award winner. He rose to fame with the release of his Columbia album, Taj Mahal in 1968, which was a highlight of modern-day re-workings of vintage tunes.

“We look forward to honoring this living legend through inclusion on the Orpheum sidewalk of stars,” said Brett Batterson, President & CEO of the Orpheum Theatre Group. “Taj Mahal has made significant and lasting contributions to the music community at large over the course of his more than 50-year career."

“Taj Mahal is an iconic music legend whose work continues to entertain and uplift people across the globe,” said Judith Black, The Blues Foundation President and CEO. “The Blues Foundation is excited to join the Orpheum in this honor.”