Briarcrest's a cappella choir opens for Foreigner at Orpheum Theatre

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Briarcrest Christian High School's choir took to the big stage Thursday night at the Orpheum for hit rock and roll band Foreigner.

One of Foreigner’s band members said giving back to support music education is one of the performance's focuses.

Briarcrest's One Voice choir opened with a 10-minute performance, harmonizing under the stage's bright lights.

“We were all just mouths agape," recalled choir member Skylier Clark.

When they heard the news, the musical group had the lucky chance to open for a rock and roll band known around the world.

“I was like, 'Oh my gosh, one voice is opening for Foreigner," said Sophia Bonasso. "It was such a surreal experience. I was like, "It's going to be a lot of work but, this is going to be so rewarding'.”

The school's a cappella group has been working hard to stay ready despite recent challenges.

“Because of COVID, things have really died down as far as gigs because everyone’s wanting to be very careful," Bonasso said. "This is our first big thing for almost two years. I think it’s almost kicking everything back into gear. One voice is going around now, we’re doing this again.”

They're doing it again using only their voices as instruments.

“We’ve put everything in place to make sure they’re going to be successful tonight so I’m excited, nervous, can’t wait," said J.D. Frizell, One Voice's choir director.

Foreigner is donating $500 to the choir’s chorus program.

“That’s exactly what we’re trying to achieve," said Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson. "To get the next generation of musicians what we’ve done is we’ve been working with the Grammy Foundation for several years now because we’re trying to help school music programs. When there are all these budget issues that’s the first thing to go.”

Pilson said music impacts lives well beyond a show and said when kids learn music, they excel better elsewhere.

“By opening the show, it gets them a chance to be that next generation of musicians," he said. "They get to experience a big show, have all that fun, and then they sell CDs. The proceeds go to the music education program. It’s a win-win for everybody.”

This school year, One Voice is hitting the right notes for the future.

“It will help me with my people skills and it will help me with my performance ethic and stage presence,” said Clark.