'He was there at the beginning': Celebrities share their memories of Little Richard

Music artists took to Twitter Saturday to honor the architect of Rock and Roll.

MACON, Ga. — As those around the world heard about Rock legend Little Richard's death, many stars and music icons took to social media to pay their respects.

Richard passed away in his Nashville home Saturday at the age of 87. He was a Macon native.

Spike Lee honored his memory by posting a commercial he directed starring Richard and Michael Jordan in 1991 on Twitter.

"Rest in peace to one of the true creators of Rock and Roll," Lee wrote.

Gene Simmons of Kiss tweeted about meeting the architect of Rock and Roll, saying he was in awe of his presence.

"A founding father of Rock and Roll, his contributions simply can’t be overstated," Simmons wrote.

Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin said his thoughts are with Richard's family and shared a memory of seeing him perform live. He tweeted it was Richard's songs that pioneered Rock and Roll music.

Ringo Starr of the Beatles called Richard one of his "all-time musical heroes."

Krist Novoselić of Nirvana also shared a memory of Little Richard from the 1980s on Twitter. He called Richard a "giant" in Rock and Roll music.

Chance the Rapper wrote about how just a couple weeks ago, he spent time learning about Little Richard's legacy.

Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys tweeted Richard will be missed and that his music will last forever.

"He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to rock and roll," Wilson said.

Author Clint Smith reflected on the footprint Richard had in the music industry.

"So many artists, voices and sounds that wouldn't have existed without him," Smith tweeted.

He said he is grateful for all he gave us.

Writer and director Ava DuVernay said she used to serve Richard at a soul food restaurant in Los Angeles around 30 years ago.

"He tipped me a crisp $100 bill each week on a $75 breakfast with friends.... Helped me so much. God rest his soul," she tweeted.

Singer Cyndi Lauper shared a special memory of Richard on Twitter and called him one of the truly great Rock and Roll singers and pioneers.

Director Edgar Wright tweeted about the longevity of Richard's sound.