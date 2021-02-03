CMA Fest canceled for second year in a row due to COVID-19 concerns

Organizers said it just wasn't safe to bring fans from all over the world to one place right now due to COVID-19.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One of the most popular country music festivals in the world is canceled for the second year in a row.

CMA Fest announced Tuesday that the Nashville festival would not go on this year because of COVID-19 safety concerns.

"We know our fans near and far have hoped that the festival could safely return this summer, and while we are encouraged to see COVID-19 vaccines becoming more widely available, we still face several challenges that prevent us from bringing our fans around the world the CMA Fest experience they have come to expect," organizers said in a statement.

It promised the event would go on next year, and told fans to mark their calendars for CMA Fest June 9-12, 2022.

Because the event was canceled last year, tickets for the 2020 CMA Fest could be rolled over for 2021. Those tickets will now roll over to 2022, if fans choose.

In a press release, CMA Fest said those who purchased passes through Ticketmaster or the CMA Fest Box Office will receive an email in the next 24-48 hours with further information about retaining your passes or requesting a full refund.