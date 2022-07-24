Final night of 11th DreamFest promotes 'unity, collaboration and community'

As the show specifically focused on local talent, artists say it is important to get out and support them at events like DreamFest at the Overton Park Shell.

Sunday was the last day of the 11th DreamFest concert event at Overton Park Shell. Nearly 50 Memphis artists performed over the course of three days.

"All your favorite artists were independent artists," performer Tyke T said. "They had these type of concerts."

Tyke T is no stranger to "these types of concerts," having also performed at the Shell in June.

"This is where they came to kill before they went national," he said. "They did things like this, so it's so important to give opportunities."

Sunday's theme was "Loungin' in the Park" and the day highlighted artists specifically from Memphis' Artistik Lounge scene.

These acts included Freedom Singers, J. Buck, Carla Barnes, Yungveli, Devin Crutcher, Carmen Hicks, Equoia Coleman, Franceshi, Mikey Christian, Ron James AKA Ace, Sauce Papi, Son.person, Tamara Jones Monger, Preacherman and Virghost.