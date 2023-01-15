Gangsta Boo's homegoing service 'sends the Queen of Memphis off right'

From Emmett Flores to GloRilla, those paying respects for Lola Mitchell's celebration of life service wrapped around the building of Brown Missionary Baptist Church.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Saturday, the "Queen of Memphis" was laid to rest.

A pioneer for female-driven hip-hop, Gangsta Boo was honored at the Brown Missionary Baptist Church as family, friends and fans waited to say their last goodbyes to the influential rapper.

As an artist attendees said was known for "giving others their flowers," Lola Mitchell inspired not just rappers in Memphis, but on a national and even global scale.

Celebrity faces like producer Drumma Boy, Skinny Pimp and GloRilla made up a crowd that nearly wrapped around the building of Brown Baptist.

"Through her music, you know, she just a Memphis legend," GloRilla said. "We just can't forget her."

Boo was highly respected as a pioneer for women in rap music during the '90s era, and she most recently shared her talents in a song that was released earlier last month by female Rapper Latto featuring GloRilla herself.

A longtime partner of Mitchell's, Emett Flores had reminisced through text message with her as recently as New Year's Eve.

"They sent the queen of Memphis off right, and this is exactly how she would've wanted it," Flores said. "It was great. Everybody in there was very supportive for everybody because we all need each other right now."

A pastor at Brown delivered a eulogy focused on the "multiplicity of meanings" behind the name "Lola" during the homegoing service.

"Her name itself is a dichotomy because on one end it means precious; wealth, beautiful, but then it also means sorrow — what so many of us in this room are dealing with right now ,and when we heard the news of her passing," he said. "But her name speaks to who she was on this Earth."

The congregation also took the time to celebrate "Mama Boo," the woman who "gave us the gift that the world knows as Gansta Boo."

The investigation into Lola Mitchell's death is ongoing, according to MPD.