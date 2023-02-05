GloRilla, other artists with ties to Memphis could win big at Grammys

There are several artists from the Mid-South nominated for 2023 Grammys

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's one of the biggest nights of the year for the music industry and Memphis is right in the mix.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards take place Sunday night in Los Angeles, and a few Memphians could bring home a new piece of hardware.

Here's a breakdown of some of the talent representing the Mid-South at the Grammys.

Hitkidd & GloRilla

Music producer Hitkidd & rapper GloRilla are nominated for Best Rap Performance for their hit song "F.N.F. (Let's Go)." The single created by the two Memphis natives took over airwaves and social media last year.

According to the Grammy's website, they are competing against the following:

"GOD DID" (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Waye, Jay-Z, John Legend, Fridayy)

"pushin P" (Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug)

"The Heart Part 5" (Kendrick Lamar)

"Vegas" (Doja Cat)

While "Vegas" clearly isn't Memphis -- the song does have a slight tie to the Mid-South. It's on the soundtrack for the 2022 film "Elvis." The movie depicts Elvis Presley's start in the music industry and his life in Memphis. People Magazine noted last year that Doja Cat's " Vegas" sampled the song "Hound Dog" by blues singer Big Mama Thornton. Presley later put his spin on the record -- a song that many fans of the late star still adore to this day.

Eric Gales goes head to head with North Mississippi Allstars

It's no secret that Memphis artists have influenced blues and rock music over the years. That's definitely evident this year at the 2023 Grammys, with two talented acts from the Mid-South nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album.

Rock and blues guitarist Eric Gales is up for his album "Crown." It features 16 tracks and was released in Jan. 2022.

The group North Mississippi Allstars is vying for the same award for "Set Sail." According to the group's website, it's their 13th album.

Here's who they are up against:

"Done Come Too Far" (Shemekia Copeland)

"Bloodline Maintenance" (Ben Harper)

"Brother Johnny" (Edgar Winter)

Charlie Musselwhite

Charlie Musselwhite was Mississippi-born but raised in Memphis, according to his website. The artist is nominated for Best Traditional Blues Album for the 2022 release of "Mississippi Son."

Others in the category include:

"Heavy Load Blues" (Gov't Mule)

"The Blues Don't Lie" (Buddy Guy)

"The Sun is Shining Down" (John Mayall)

More music with Memphis ties

There are other artists and producers with connections to the Mid-South who were a part of other projects that have been nominated.

Marco Pavé, a Memphis native, was nominated for his contributions "Requiem for the Enslaved" in the Best Contemporary Classical Composition category.