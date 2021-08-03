When and how to watch the 2021 Grammy Awards

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS, the streaming service Paramount+ and Grammy.com.

WASHINGTON — The Recording Academy's 63rd annual Grammy Awards are right around the corner.

The award show, which recognizes excellence in music, is scheduled to air on March 14. It was postponed nearly two months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Other award shows like the Golden Globes, the Oscars and the SAG Awards also delayed their shows.

In June, Recording Academy Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told Variety that he was preparing a few different show options depending on the severity of the pandemic, but all options did not include moving the date of the show. However, in September the organization decided to push back the Jan. 31 show to March.

Officials with the award show said in a statement on Sept. 5, 2020, that the "deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles" of hospitals being overwhelmed, ICUs reaching capacity, and updated state health guidance, was reason enough to push back the awards.

"We're trying to build the next evolution of the Academy, and the show will go hand-in-hand with that. Whether it's with a crowd or not, we're going to try to take things to the next level," Mason told Variety in June.

Below is everything you need to know about the upcoming show.

When will the Grammys start?

The Recording Academy's award show will air from 8 to 11:30 p.m. ET (5-8:30 p.m. PT) on Sunday, March 14, 2021, on CBS. In front of a limited audience, the Grammys will broadcast from the Los Angeles Staples Center.

The Premiere Ceremony, where winners in some of the 83 categories will be announced, is scheduled to take place Sunday, March 14, 2021, starting at 3 p.m. ET (noon PT). It will be streamed live on Grammy.com.

Who is hosting?

“The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah will host the show.

Who was nominated?

Beyoncé, who has already won 24 Grammys, was the leading contender in the 2021 nominations with nine in total. She scored nominations for song and record of the year with “Black Parade,” which she released on Juneteenth, while “Savage" — her No. 1 collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion — picked up bids for record of the year, best rap song and best rap performance.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Jhené Aiko, Post Malone, Renée Zellweger, Billie Eilish and her producer-brother Finneas also scored nominations. First-time nominees include The Strokes, Megan Thee Stallion and Harry Styles.

The Recording Academy said songs and albums released between Sept. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2020, were eligible for nominations this year.

Click here for the full list of nominees.

Who is performing?

The Grammys one week before the show announced the full line of performers. The show will include Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift.

The Grammys said in a statement that the artists will come together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community,

Click here for a full list of performers for the premiere ceremony.

Who is presenting?

The presenters for the Grammy Award show have not been announced at this time.

However, during the Premiere ceremony, where most of the awards are given, the host Jhené Aiko and other nominees will present the awards.

How to watch the award show?

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS, the streaming service Paramount+ and Grammy.com.

The 63rd Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be streamed lived internationally on Grammy.com.