Judas Priest coming to the Landers Center for 50th anniversary tour this Fall

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Longtime heavy metal band Judas Priest will head to the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, Thursday, November 17 at 7:30 p.m. as part of its "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour, celebrating the band's 50th anniversary.
Tickets go on sale Friday at the Landers Center box office or on Ticketmaster.com, and range from $44.50 to $104.50.
The tour will also feature Queensryche as openers and is being fueled by the highest charting album of Priest’s career, ‘Firepower,’ which peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200.
Additionally in 2022, Priest band members Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill and Scott Travis will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
“Defending the heavy metal faith for fifty years, the Priest is back!" Halford said in a release.
Judas Priest originally formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England (an area that many feel birthed heavy metal). The original nucleus of musicians would go on to change the face of heavy metal.
It was during the 80's that Priest conquered the world, becoming a global arena headliner on the strength of such all-time classics as ‘British Steel’ (1980) and ‘Screaming for Vengeance’ (1982), as well as being one of the first metal bands to be embraced by the then-burgeoning MTV, plus performing at some of the decade's biggest concerts (1980’s Monsters of Rock, 1983’s US Festival, and 1985’s Live Aid).